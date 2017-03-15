Donald Trump Responds to Snoop Dogg's Music Video on Twitter

Donald Trump has publicly responded to Snoop Dogg‘s music video, where he pulls a gun on a clown version of the President.

In the video for “BadBadNotGood (Nightfall Remix),” Snoop can be seen holding a gun while a person dressed as Trump is standing by his side. Watch here if you missed it.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!,” Donald Trump tweeted early on Wednesday (March 15).