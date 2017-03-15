Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 9:18 am

Donald Trump Responds to Snoop Dogg's Music Video on Twitter

Donald Trump Responds to Snoop Dogg's Music Video on Twitter

Donald Trump has publicly responded to Snoop Dogg‘s music video, where he pulls a gun on a clown version of the President.

In the video for “BadBadNotGood (Nightfall Remix),” Snoop can be seen holding a gun while a person dressed as Trump is standing by his side. Watch here if you missed it.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!,” Donald Trump tweeted early on Wednesday (March 15).

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • jh7058622

    Omg bitch stfu…

  • jh7058622

    Omg bitch stfu…

  • jh7058622

    Omg bitch stfu…

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here