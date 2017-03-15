Emilia Clarke's 'Voice From the Stone' Trailer Will Give You Chills - Watch Now!

Emilia Clarke stars in the spooky new trailer for Voice From The Stone.

Here’s a synopsis: A haunting thriller set at an isolated castle in 1950s Tuscany, Voice From The Stone tells the story of Verena, a determined young nurse hired to help the mute young heir within. But the more she observes the boy, the more Verena becomes convinced he has fallen under the spell of a powerful and otherworldly persona trapped in the villa’s stone walls, one that seems to be rapidly entwining with her own.

The film is in theaters, VOD and Digital HD on April 28, 2017.