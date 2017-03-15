Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 12:16 pm

Emilia Clarke's 'Voice From the Stone' Trailer Will Give You Chills - Watch Now!

Emilia Clarke's 'Voice From the Stone' Trailer Will Give You Chills - Watch Now!

Emilia Clarke stars in the spooky new trailer for Voice From The Stone.

Here’s a synopsis: A haunting thriller set at an isolated castle in 1950s Tuscany, Voice From The Stone tells the story of Verena, a determined young nurse hired to help the mute young heir within. But the more she observes the boy, the more Verena becomes convinced he has fallen under the spell of a powerful and otherworldly persona trapped in the villa’s stone walls, one that seems to be rapidly entwining with her own.

The film is in theaters, VOD and Digital HD on April 28, 2017.
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
