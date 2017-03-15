Emily Blunt & John Krasinski to Star in First Film Together!

John Kraskinski and Emily Blunt, who have been married since 2010, are teaming up for their first film together!

The film is a supernatural thriller titled A Quiet Place, and Variety reports that though the couple likes to keep their work and home lives separate, neither wanted to pass up this opportunity.

John will also direct the movie, in addition to writing the script.

No word just yet on what roles the pair will take on. Stay tuned for more info and additional casting announcements!