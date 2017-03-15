Top Stories
Wed, 15 March 2017 at 9:21 am

Ewan McGregor Thinks Women Are So Much Better At Dealing With Aging!

Ewan McGregor Thinks Women Are So Much Better At Dealing With Aging!

Ewan McGregor is opening up about how the guys in T2 Trainspotting deal with aging in their anticipated sequel, which hits theaters on Friday (March 17)!

“There’s a very strong feeling in the film particular to male ageing and how badly we go about it,” the 45-year-old expressed while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday (March 13) in New York City.

“An actual fact, women are so much better about the psychology of getting older,” Ewan added. “They’re just more sensible about it. As men we sort of try and hold onto this idea that we’re still young, sexy and cool. Like way passed the point of when we’re actually young, sexy and cool. So [the film] is very much about that and how they struggle with it.”

That same evening, Ewan joined his co-stars Danny Boyle, Ewen Bremner and Jonny Lee Miller at The Cinema Society’s screening of T2 Trainspotting hosted by 19 Crimes Wines and Ben Sherman.

Also in attendance to show their support at the Mr. Purple after party was Michael Shannon and wife Kate Arrington, Carla Gugino, Rosario Dawson, Gina Gershon, Ellar Coltrane, Mia Kang, Jess Weixler, Helena Christensen and Dean Winters.


Ewan McGregor – ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’
Credit: Lloyd Bishop, Patrick Lewis; Photos: NBC, StarPix
Posted to: Carla Gugino, Danny Boyle, Dean Winters, Ellar Coltrane, Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Gina Gershon, Helena Christensen, Jess Weixler, Jonny Lee Miller, Kate Arrington, Mia Kang, Michael Shannon, Rosario Dawson

