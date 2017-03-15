Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her Toned Midriff in Beverly Hills

Hailey Baldwin sips on an iced coffee as she steps out on Wednesday morning (March 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 20-year-old model showed off her toned tummy in a black crop top and joggers as she bumped into a friend while she ran errands.

The night before, Hailey was spotted having some fun with older cousin Ireland Baldwin as they attended the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo‘s Power Stylists Dinner.

After the party, Hailey took to Instagram to share a video of herself goofing around with some friends.

