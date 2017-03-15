Hilary Duff Enjoys the Warm California Weather

Hilary Duff gets an early start to her day as she drops her four-year-old son Luca Comrie (not pictured) off at school on Tuesday morning (March 14) in Studio City, Calif.

The 29-year-old Younger actress was spotted in a mint green bodysuit, short-shorts, and a straw hat as she spent the rest of her day running errands around town.

Later that night, Hilary took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of the California sunset.

“Magical LA sunset tonight. (Sorry NYC😉),” Hilary captioned the below pic.