Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 2:55 am

Hilary Duff Enjoys the Warm California Weather

Hilary Duff Enjoys the Warm California Weather

Hilary Duff gets an early start to her day as she drops her four-year-old son Luca Comrie (not pictured) off at school on Tuesday morning (March 14) in Studio City, Calif.

The 29-year-old Younger actress was spotted in a mint green bodysuit, short-shorts, and a straw hat as she spent the rest of her day running errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Later that night, Hilary took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of the California sunset.

“Magical LA sunset tonight. (Sorry NYC😉),” Hilary captioned the below pic.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff enjoys the warm la weather 01
hilary duff enjoys the warm la weather 02
hilary duff enjoys the warm la weather 03
hilary duff enjoys the warm la weather 04
hilary duff enjoys the warm la weather 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Hilary Duff

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here