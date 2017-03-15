Hilary Duff on Being Divorced: 'It Sucks'

Hilary Duff takes the cover of Redbook magazine’s April 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 29-year-old actress and entertainer had to share with the mag:

On having more kids one day: “I’ve gotten over the fact that I’m not going to have a baby that’s close in age with Luca. It sucked when everyone would be like, ‘When are you having another?’ I’d be like, ‘Do you know what’s happening right now? I’m not having another.’ You get engaged: ‘When’s the wedding?’ You get married: ‘When’s the baby?’ You have a baby: ‘When’s the next one?’ … I’m cherishing the now. Besides, watch: I’ll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around.”

On the dating scene: “I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible. I really attract the old men!”

On co-parenting with Mike Comrie: “Some of my friends tell me, ‘God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him.’ I’m divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal. But it’s true, I do get a break. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, ‘He’s yours! Bye!’”

For more from Hilary, visit RedbookMag.com.