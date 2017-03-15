Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 9:55 am

Hilary Duff on Being Divorced: 'It Sucks'

Hilary Duff on Being Divorced: 'It Sucks'

Hilary Duff takes the cover of Redbook magazine’s April 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 29-year-old actress and entertainer had to share with the mag:

On having more kids one day: “I’ve gotten over the fact that I’m not going to have a baby that’s close in age with Luca. It sucked when everyone would be like, ‘When are you having another?’ I’d be like, ‘Do you know what’s happening right now? I’m not having another.’ You get engaged: ‘When’s the wedding?’ You get married: ‘When’s the baby?’ You have a baby: ‘When’s the next one?’ … I’m cherishing the now. Besides, watch: I’ll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around.”

On the dating scene: “I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible. I really attract the old men!”

On co-parenting with Mike Comrie: “Some of my friends tell me, ‘God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him.’ I’m divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal. But it’s true, I do get a break. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, ‘He’s yours! Bye!’”

For more from Hilary, visit RedbookMag.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff redbook april 2017 01
hilary duff redbook april 2017 02
hilary duff redbook april 2017 03

Credit: Eric Ray Davidson/Redbook
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here