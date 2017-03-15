Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Husband Justin Mikita Enjoy Some R&R in Spain

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita step out of a restaurant after an afternoon lunch on Tuesday (March 14) in Barcelona, Spain.

The 41-year-old Modern Family actor and his 31-year-old husband recently jetted out to Spain for some rest and relaxation in the sun after he finished filming season eight of his hit ABC comedy.

While they’ve been in Barcelona, Jesse took to Instagram to share a cute pic of Justin as they did some sightseeing around town.

“Leaping thru our first day in Barcelona! What a beautiful city!” Jesse captioned the below pic.