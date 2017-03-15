Joe Jonas Had to Move Out of a Haunted House!

Joe Jonas totally believes in ghosts after living in a haunted house.

The 26-year-old entertainer explained that he moved into a home that was said to be haunted with some friends but they didn’t stay long!

“I used to live in a haunted house. Lots of spooky things went down,” Joe told the Metro newspaper.

He added, “At night I’d hear people walking through the house and lights would go on and off. I believe in ghosts now, for sure. I was living with friends and we soon moved out.”

Pictured inside: Joe and his friend John Taylor grabbing dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday night (March 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.