Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 3:04 pm

Joe Jonas Had to Move Out of a Haunted House!

Joe Jonas Had to Move Out of a Haunted House!

Joe Jonas totally believes in ghosts after living in a haunted house.

The 26-year-old entertainer explained that he moved into a home that was said to be haunted with some friends but they didn’t stay long!

“I used to live in a haunted house. Lots of spooky things went down,” Joe told the Metro newspaper.

He added, “At night I’d hear people walking through the house and lights would go on and off. I believe in ghosts now, for sure. I was living with friends and we soon moved out.”

Pictured inside: Joe and his friend John Taylor grabbing dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday night (March 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas believes in ghosts 01
joe jonas believes in ghosts 02
joe jonas believes in ghosts 03
joe jonas believes in ghosts 04

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Joe Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here