Josh Gad & Jimmy Fallon Sing Disney Songs Using Voice-Changing Microphones!

Josh Gad made a hilarious appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (March 15), during which he played a game of “Box of Microphones.”

The 36-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor and Jimmy had to pick random microphones from the box and sing a Disney song. The microphones would change the sound of their voice to something totally different!

Josh sang “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman” from his animated movie Frozen and Jimmy sang “Circle of Life” from The Lion King. They then did a duet of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Watch below!



Box of Microphones with Josh Gad (Disney Edition)