Wed, 15 March 2017 at 10:43 pm

Julianne Moore & Husband Bart Freundlich Couple Up at Tiffany & Co. Event in NYC

Julianne Moore & Husband Bart Freundlich Couple Up at Tiffany & Co. Event in NYC

Julianne Moore holds hands with husband Bart Freundlich as they arrive at the 2017 Whitney Biennial presented by Tiffany & Co. on Wednesday night (March 15) at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.

The 56-year-old actress looked chic in a black dress while wearing her hair up in a topknot for the event.

Other stars spotted arriving at the event were Zoe Kravitz, Zosia Mamet, and St. Vincent.

The Whitney Biennial exhibit features artwork that showcases racial tensions, economic inequities, and polarizing politics. The exhibit will be held at the Whitney Museum until June 11.

FYI: Zoe is wearing a Oscar de la Renta tuxedo and gold top.

