Wed, 15 March 2017 at 12:09 pm

Justin Timberlake, Dakota Johnson & Mahershala Ali Celebrate Most Powerful Stylists With THR!

Justin Timberlake, Dakota Johnson & Mahershala Ali Celebrate Most Powerful Stylists With THR!

A whole bunch of big stars got all dressed up to join The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo at their celebration of the most powerful stylists in Hollywood with an intimate dinner last night (March 14) at The Ponte in Los Angeles.

Justin Timberlake, Dakota Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, John Legend, Sarah Paulson, Busy Philipps, Nicole Richie, Haley Bennett, Nina Dobrev, Jonah Hill, James Marsden, Mary J. Blige enjoyed the festivities alongside The Hollywood Reporter‘s featured stylists like Van Van Alonso, Jason Bolden, Erica Cloud, and more.

The event, hosted by Carol McColgin (Style Editor, THR), Booth Moore (Senior Fashion Editor, THR), and Sandra Choi (Creative Director, Jimmy Choo), feted the tastemakers behind the biggest names in the business.

FYI: All the guests were wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.
Credit: Billy Farrell, Donato Sardella; Photos: BFA, Getty
Posted to: Big Sean, Busy Philipps, Dakota Johnson, Haley Bennett, James Marsden, Jhene Aiko, John Legend, Jonah Hill, Justin Timberlake, Mahershala Ali, Mary J Blige, Nicole Richie, Nina Dobrev, Sarah Paulson

