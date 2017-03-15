Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 11:05 am

Kanye West's Cousin's Young Son Dies Suddenly

Kanye West's Cousin's Young Son Dies Suddenly
  • Kanye West‘s cousin is facing a terrible tragedy after his one-year-old son died suddenyl – TMZ
  • Watch the first teaser for Disney/Pixar’s new movie – Just Jared Jr
  • Adam Levine was surprised with a birthday cake – Gossip Cop
  • Daniel Craig is back – Lainey Gossip
  • Was the This Is Us finale a fakeout? – TooFab
  • A ranking of all the Beauty and the Beast songs – MTV
  • 50 spring outfit ideas – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here