Katie Holmes & Matthew Perry Pair Up For 'The Kennedys After Camelot' Premiere

The cast of Reelz’s The Kennedys After Camelot premiered the miniseries tonight.

Stars Katie Holmes and Matthew Perry posed together on the red carpet at The Paley Center for Media on Wednesday night (March 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance was their co-star Brett Donahue, as well as J. Randy Taraborelli, who wrote the best-selling book on which the show is based.

The Kennedys – After Camelot premieres on Sunday, April 2 on Reelz.

