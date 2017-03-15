Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 10:46 pm

Katie Holmes & Matthew Perry Pair Up For 'The Kennedys After Camelot' Premiere

Katie Holmes & Matthew Perry Pair Up For 'The Kennedys After Camelot' Premiere

The cast of Reelz’s The Kennedys After Camelot premiered the miniseries tonight.

Stars Katie Holmes and Matthew Perry posed together on the red carpet at The Paley Center for Media on Wednesday night (March 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance was their co-star Brett Donahue, as well as J. Randy Taraborelli, who wrote the best-selling book on which the show is based.

The Kennedys – After Camelot premieres on Sunday, April 2 on Reelz.

FYI: Katie is wearing Alberta Ferretti.

10+ pictures inside of Matthew Perry, Katie Holmes, and more at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes matthew perry kennedys camelot 01
katie holmes matthew perry kennedys camelot 02
katie holmes matthew perry kennedys camelot 03
katie holmes matthew perry kennedys camelot 04
katie holmes matthew perry kennedys camelot 05
katie holmes matthew perry kennedys camelot 06
katie holmes matthew perry kennedys camelot 07
katie holmes matthew perry kennedys camelot 08
katie holmes matthew perry kennedys camelot 09
katie holmes matthew perry kennedys camelot 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brett Donahue, J. Randy Taraborelli, Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here