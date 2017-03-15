Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 3:15 pm

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Believes Paris Robbery Happened - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Believes Paris Robbery Happened - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian is speaking publicly about how she thinks the Paris robbery went down in this new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the clip, the 36-year-old reality star details exactly what she believes happened leading up to the terrifying event back in October.

“What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” Kim says to Kourtney and Khloe.

“I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out,” Kim continues. “So I think they knew Pascal was out with Kourtney and I was by myself.”

Watch below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here