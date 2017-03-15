Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Believes Paris Robbery Happened - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian is speaking publicly about how she thinks the Paris robbery went down in this new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the clip, the 36-year-old reality star details exactly what she believes happened leading up to the terrifying event back in October.

“What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” Kim says to Kourtney and Khloe.

“I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out,” Kim continues. “So I think they knew Pascal was out with Kourtney and I was by myself.”

Watch below…