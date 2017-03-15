Kourtney Kardashian Grabs Lunch With Kris & Kendall Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian stylishly makes her way out of her car on Wednesday afternoon (March 15) in Agoura Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old TV personality went patriotic in red, white, and blue pants as she joined mom Kris Jenner and younger sister Kendall Jenner for lunch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Earlier this week, Kourtney was spotted on a family movie night with siblings Kim, Rob, and Kylie along with former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner.

Kendall recently took to her website to share all of her super chic looks that she wore during New York, Milan, London, and Paris Fashion Weeks.