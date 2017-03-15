Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Abs in Crop Top

Kourtney Kardashian is working it!

The 37-year-old reality star showed off her abs in a crop top and fun look on Tuesday (March 14) in Calabasas, Calif.

Earlier in the week, the Kardashian family caught a showing of The Shack, which made Kourtney cry!

“Just cried for two hours straight. #TheShack,” she tweeted, adding later, “Still crying lol. Really a beautiful movie. #TheShack.”

The Shack is currently in theaters – be sure to check it out if you can!