'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 10:45 am

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Abs in Crop Top

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Abs in Crop Top

Kourtney Kardashian is working it!

The 37-year-old reality star showed off her abs in a crop top and fun look on Tuesday (March 14) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Earlier in the week, the Kardashian family caught a showing of The Shack, which made Kourtney cry!

“Just cried for two hours straight. #TheShack,” she tweeted, adding later, “Still crying lol. Really a beautiful movie. #TheShack.”

The Shack is currently in theaters – be sure to check it out if you can!
Photos: AKM-GSI
