Lea Michele Performs 'Love is Alive' On 'The Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Lea Michele hit the stage to perform her new single “Love Is Alive” on last night’s (March 14) episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden!

The 30-year-old entertainer’s performance marks the live television debut of the soaring ballad, which is the lead single off of her upcoming sophomore album Places, due out on April 28.

“Thanks for having me @latelateshow! Tune in tonight! ❤ #PLACES,” Lea tweeted.

Lea is heading back on the road to bring her “intimate evening” show to more cities around North America in May – See all the dates here.



Lea Michele – ‘Love is Alive’ (‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’)