Lena Dunham Facetimes With Gwyneth Paltrow on Red Carpet

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 11:46 pm

Lena Dunham attended an event with Gwyneth Paltrow – kinda.

The 30-year-old Girls creator was spotted Facetiming with Goop while posing on the red carpet at the celebration of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio on Wednesday (March 15) in New York City.

“When you reflexively hit “like” on that sponsored Instagram pic 😢😢😢,” Lena recently tweeted.

Be sure to catch Lena every Sunday as the last season of Girls is currently airing on HBO.

In case you missed it check out her brand new chest tattoo!
Photos: INSTAR, Getty
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilaria Baldwin, Lena Dunham, Tracy Anderson

