Wed, 15 March 2017 at 7:29 pm

Liam Hemsworth Steps Out After Wedding Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Steps Out After Wedding Rumors

Liam Hemsworth looks scruffy as he steps out on Wednesday morning (March 15) in Malibu, Calif.

The 27-year-old actor was joined by older brother Luke Hemsworth as the Australian actors grabbed breakfast at Ollo Restaurant.

Over the weekend, fans started speculating that Liam and longtime love Miley Cyrus had secretly tied the knot after her father Billy Ray Cyrus posted a pic of Miley in a white dress.

However, Miley‘s younger sister Noah Cyrus put an end to the rumors saying that Miley and Liam are “not married.”
