Lily Rabe & Hamish Linklater Welcome Baby Girl!

Lily Rabe and her partner, actor Hamish Linklater, are parents to a baby girl!

The 34-year-old American Horror Story actress confirmed that she gave birth in a post on Instagram, which she shared before International Women’s Day.

“Happy International Women’s Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic. ❤✨❤✨ #internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE” Lily captioned the pic, along with her daughter’s debut photo.

Congrats to Lily and Hamish on the birth of their baby girl!