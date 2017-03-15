Wed, 15 March 2017 at 1:45 pm
Lily Rabe & Hamish Linklater Welcome Baby Girl!
Lily Rabe and her partner, actor Hamish Linklater, are parents to a baby girl!
The 34-year-old American Horror Story actress confirmed that she gave birth in a post on Instagram, which she shared before International Women’s Day.
“Happy International Women’s Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic. ❤✨❤✨ #internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE” Lily captioned the pic, along with her daughter’s debut photo.
Congrats to Lily and Hamish on the birth of their baby girl!
