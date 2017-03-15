Liv Tyler & Fiancé Dave Gardner Couple Up at 'The Festival' Horse Race

Liv Tyler and her fiancé Dave Gardner got in some quality time together while spending a day at the races!

The couple stepped out during Champion Day of The Festival horse race on Wednesday (March 15) at the Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, England.

Liv and Dave could be seen enjoying the races with their friends in a viewing area and even broke out a pair of binoculars to get a better look.

After the event, Liv took to her Instagram to share a funny photo of Dave and their friends all using the binoculars.

“A day at the races!!!! Cheltenham 🐎👒☀️ Thank you @thejockeyclub #thefestival,” Liv captioned the image.