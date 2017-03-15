Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 6:18 pm

Liv Tyler & Fiancé Dave Gardner Couple Up at 'The Festival' Horse Race

Liv Tyler & Fiancé Dave Gardner Couple Up at 'The Festival' Horse Race

Liv Tyler and her fiancé Dave Gardner got in some quality time together while spending a day at the races!

The couple stepped out during Champion Day of The Festival horse race on Wednesday (March 15) at the Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, England.

Liv and Dave could be seen enjoying the races with their friends in a viewing area and even broke out a pair of binoculars to get a better look.

After the event, Liv took to her Instagram to share a funny photo of Dave and their friends all using the binoculars.

“A day at the races!!!! Cheltenham 🐎👒☀️ Thank you @thejockeyclub #thefestival,” Liv captioned the image.

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on

Just Jared on Facebook
liv tyler finace dave gardner couple up at horse race 01
liv tyler finace dave gardner couple up at horse race 02
liv tyler finace dave gardner couple up at horse race 03
liv tyler finace dave gardner couple up at horse race 04
liv tyler finace dave gardner couple up at horse race 05

Photos: AKM/GSI, FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Dave Gardner, Liv Tyler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here