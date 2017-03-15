Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism
Mandy Moore is speaking out about some of fans’ frustrations with the This Is Us season finale.
The 32-year-old actress took to Twitter to address reactions on – SPOILER ALERT! – not finding out about Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death.
“Sometimes we don’t get all the answers we want. Patience. That’s the kind of show we’re making and I couldn’t be prouder. #thisisus,” Mandy tweeted.
Milo also addressed the criticism, admitting he may have shot himself in the foot after hyping it up so much.
— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 15, 2017