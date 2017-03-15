Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 5:57 pm

Meet Country Singer Ingrid Andress with These 10 Fun Facts

Meet Country Singer Ingrid Andress with These 10 Fun Facts

A rising star in the country music world that you should keep an eye on is Ingrid Andress and we sat down with her to learn some fun facts you probably don’t know about her!

The Denver-based singer was mentored by former American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi and she was just featured as part of CMT’s New Artist Discovery initiative.

Ingrid‘s first single “The Stranger” is available now on iTunes and you can watch the music video here. Read her 10 Fun Facts below:

  • 1. I wrote my first song when I was 7 about getting the mail for my mom. Super catchy.
  • 2. I used to choreograph dance routines with my siblings and performed them for my parents. “Who Let the Dogs Out” was by far our best performance.
  • 3. My favorite item on my dresser right now is my lint roller.
  • 4. In middle school I played drums in a metal band, and we used to practice emo-screaming in my basement.
  • 5. When I really love a song, I play it on repeat the entire day. My roommate actually had to leave our house after hearing “B***h Better Have My Money” about 100 times.

Ingrid Andress – The Stranger [Official Music Video]

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…

  • 6. My first celebrity crush was one of the kids on Barney. I don’t think he actually counts as a “celebrity,” but he was a star in my heart.
  • 7. I love eating healthy, but I’ll eat an entire bag of potato chips faster than you can say, “Ingrid, what the hell are you doing?”
  • 8. “The Stranger” music video was filmed by just two people: me and my best friend.
  • 9. I played on a boys soccer team when I was 7 and wore my hair in pigtails for every game.
  • 10. My guilty pleasure is hip-hop dancing. If I had to start again, I’d want to be a backup dancer for Beyonce or Miley Cyrus.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 10 Fun Facts, Exclusive, Ingrid Andress, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here