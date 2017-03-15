Meet Country Singer Ingrid Andress with These 10 Fun Facts

A rising star in the country music world that you should keep an eye on is Ingrid Andress and we sat down with her to learn some fun facts you probably don’t know about her!

The Denver-based singer was mentored by former American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi and she was just featured as part of CMT’s New Artist Discovery initiative.

Ingrid‘s first single “The Stranger” is available now on iTunes and you can watch the music video here. Read her 10 Fun Facts below:

1. I wrote my first song when I was 7 about getting the mail for my mom. Super catchy.

2. I used to choreograph dance routines with my siblings and performed them for my parents. “Who Let the Dogs Out” was by far our best performance.

3. My favorite item on my dresser right now is my lint roller.

4. In middle school I played drums in a metal band, and we used to practice emo-screaming in my basement.

5. When I really love a song, I play it on repeat the entire day. My roommate actually had to leave our house after hearing “B***h Better Have My Money” about 100 times.



Ingrid Andress – The Stranger [Official Music Video]

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…