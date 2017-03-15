Wed, 15 March 2017 at 8:56 am
Mindy Kaling Plays 'Who'd You Rather,' Has to Choose Between So Many Hot Guys - Watch Now!
Mindy Kaling played a game of “Who’d You Rather” on The Ellen Show, airing later today on NBC.
The 37-year-old The Mindy Project star had to choose who she would rather date between some big hotties including Drake, Bradley Cooper, Michael B. Jordan, and more.
At the end of the game, Mindy ended up with one guy – perhaps it could be a love match!
Watch the game below…
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
