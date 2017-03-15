Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 8:56 am

Mindy Kaling Plays 'Who'd You Rather,' Has to Choose Between So Many Hot Guys - Watch Now!

Mindy Kaling Plays 'Who'd You Rather,' Has to Choose Between So Many Hot Guys - Watch Now!

Mindy Kaling played a game of “Who’d You Rather” on The Ellen Show, airing later today on NBC.

The 37-year-old The Mindy Project star had to choose who she would rather date between some big hotties including Drake, Bradley Cooper, Michael B. Jordan, and more.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mindy Kaling

At the end of the game, Mindy ended up with one guy – perhaps it could be a love match!

Watch the game below…


Mindy Kaling Plays ‘Who’d You Rather,’ Has to Choose Between So Many Hot Guys
mindy kaling ellen show appearance 01
mindy kaling ellen show appearance 02
mindy kaling ellen show appearance 03

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Mindy Kaling, Video

