Nina Dobrev & Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Their Stylists!

Nina Dobrev and Hailey Baldwin stepped out to celebrate their stylists!

The duo looked fabulous while attending at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo‘s Power Stylists Dinner on Tuesday night (March 14) at The Ponte in Los Angeles.

Nina and Hailey were also joined at the event by Ireland Baldwin and James Marsden as well as Hailey‘s stylist Maeve Reilly.

After the event, Hailey took to her Instagram to share a fun photo booth video with Ireland.

“it’s not weird cause we’re cousins 👨‍👨‍👧,” Hailey captioned the video where she is licking Ireland‘s face.

Also pictured inside: Hailey making a stop at Aflred Coffee on Tuesday (March 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.