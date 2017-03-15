Top Stories
Wed, 15 March 2017 at 12:34 am

Oprah's Wrap Gift for 'Wrinkle in Time' Cast & Crew Revealed!

Oprah's Wrap Gift for 'Wrinkle in Time' Cast & Crew Revealed!

Oprah Winfrey surprised the cast and crew of her movie A Wrinkle in Time by getting everyone a wrap gift after they finished filming this past week.

The 63-year-old actress, entrepreneur, and former talk show host teased the big gift by sharing a video on Monday (March 13) in which she said, “I haven’t been this excited since we were giving away cars.”

Oprah famously gave every member of her studio audience a car one time.

Watch the teaser video below!

Trying to surprise cast and crew for @wrinkleintime @directher

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Click inside to find out what everyone got…

Oprah later revealed that the big gift was the Juicerojuicers machine!
