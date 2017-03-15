Oprah's Wrap Gift for 'Wrinkle in Time' Cast & Crew Revealed!
Oprah Winfrey surprised the cast and crew of her movie A Wrinkle in Time by getting everyone a wrap gift after they finished filming this past week.
The 63-year-old actress, entrepreneur, and former talk show host teased the big gift by sharing a video on Monday (March 13) in which she said, “I haven’t been this excited since we were giving away cars.”
Oprah famously gave every member of her studio audience a car one time.
Oprah later revealed that the big gift was the Juicerojuicers machine!