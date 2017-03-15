Top Stories
Wed, 15 March 2017 at 1:22 pm

Paris Jackson Talks Her Childhood: 'I Was Perfect in My Dad's Eyes'

Paris Jackson Talks Her Childhood: 'I Was Perfect in My Dad's Eyes'

Paris Jackson looks totally stunning on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, on stands March 21st.

Here’s what the 18-year-old model and actress had to share with the mag:

On growing up with her dad, Michael Jackson: “When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers. Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes.”

On using her platform to speak out on politics: “Plenty of times I’ve thought about not doing anything in the public eye and having my own private life. Then I started seeing how everything in the world is going. And I feel like each year it’s getting worse…I know there are a lot of people who would feel very blessed to be in my position, so I want to use it for important things.”

On living in the spotlight and dealing with the haters: “You’re on their mind—how is that a bad thing? Doesn’t matter if they’re saying good or bad things about you. They’re thinking about you enough to write about you. You just can’t care…Not everybody is going to be happy with what you do. If you’re not happy with what you’re doing, that’s a problem. If you’re happy, who gives a f*ck?”

For more from Paris, visit HarpersBazaar.com.

Also pictured inside: Paris and a friend hanging out on Tuesday (March 14) in Venice, Calif.
Photos: AKM/GSI, Jean-Paul Goude/Harpers Bazaar
