Prince Harry Gets In Touch With Nature At Epping Forest!

Prince Harry continued on with his official royal engagement duties this week by paying a visit to the Epping Forest on Wednesday morning (March 15) in London, England.

The 32-year-old royal stepped out to view the Wood Pasture Restoration Project, which is part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) initiative.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry

Harry also met with several students during the visit and poked fun at himself for his own lack of a green thumb. “He said his own daffodils had come out a bit too early so wouldn’t last. He wasn’t happy about that,” Heritage school officer Kate Masters said (via People).

Kate added that he the students that it was “brilliant to run around outside, especially in the mud. When I was at school I never got to do any of this stuff.”