Wed, 15 March 2017 at 5:41 pm

Prince's Ex Mayte Garcia Reveals the Heartbreak Following the Death of Their Son

Prince's Ex Mayte Garcia Reveals the Heartbreak Following the Death of Their Son

Prince‘s ex wife Mayte Garcia is getting candid about the death of the couple’s son just six days after he was born.

In her new autobiography The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince, the 43-year-old dancer opened up about the painful loss of their son Amiir, who passed away from a rare genetic disorder called Pfeiffer syndrome type 2.

Mayte explained that the couple was originally overjoyed when they discovered the then-22-year-old was pregnant.

The pregnancy went smoothly until she began bleeding one day and a doctor recommended a test for genetic abnormalities, which was risky and Prince did not want to do.

Despite their prayers for the baby, Amiir was born with the genetic disorder, which causes skeletal and systematic abnormalities.

“I don’t know how to describe the look on my husband’s face. Pure joy…And then they held the baby up to those harsh lights. The elation on my husband’s face turned to pure terror,” Mayte said of the moments following their son’s birth.

She later wrote, “I don’t think he ever got over it. I don’t know how anybody can get over it. I know I haven’t.”

Following Prince‘s death, Mayte opened up about how the loss of her son affected her dreams of becoming a mother.
