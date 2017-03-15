Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 12:49 pm

Rashida Jones Will Guest Star On Episode Of 'Black-ish'!

Rashida Jones is officially set to make an appearance on Black-ish!

The 41-year-old actress will play Tracee Ellis Ross character’s sister in an episode scheduled to air in late April, according to EW. “The storyline will center on the incorrect belief that the two sisters have a lot in common.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rashida Jones

Pictured: Rashida joining Camilla Belle, Jordana Brewster, Ali Larter and Molly Sims at Jessie Randall of Loeffler Randall‘s exclusive dinner to celebrate the Loeffler Randall Pop-Up at the Jenni Kayne West Hollywood boutique on Tuesday (March 14).

FYI: The ladies accessorized and wore shoes by Loeffler Randall. Camilla is wearing a Kate Spade top and John Hardy jewelry.


🌝 #goodnight #boanoite

A post shared by Camilla Belle (@camillabelle) on

