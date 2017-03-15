Rashida Jones Will Guest Star On Episode Of 'Black-ish'!

Rashida Jones is officially set to make an appearance on Black-ish!

The 41-year-old actress will play Tracee Ellis Ross character’s sister in an episode scheduled to air in late April, according to EW. “The storyline will center on the incorrect belief that the two sisters have a lot in common.”

Pictured: Rashida joining Camilla Belle, Jordana Brewster, Ali Larter and Molly Sims at Jessie Randall of Loeffler Randall‘s exclusive dinner to celebrate the Loeffler Randall Pop-Up at the Jenni Kayne West Hollywood boutique on Tuesday (March 14).

FYI: The ladies accessorized and wore shoes by Loeffler Randall. Camilla is wearing a Kate Spade top and John Hardy jewelry.