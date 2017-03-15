Wed, 15 March 2017 at 5:00 am
Ruby Rose Spends the Afternoon with Girlfriend Jess Origliasso
Ruby Rose is joined by girlfriend Jess Origliasso for a day of running errands on Monday (March 13) in Los Angeles.
The 30-year-old actress and DJ looked cool in ripped short-shorts and a plaid shirt as and her singer girlfriend headed to lunch.
Ruby is currently in LA filming the upcoming Pitch Perfect 3.
Ruby will be joining Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Anna Camp in the upcoming musical comedy which is set to hit theaters on December 22.
