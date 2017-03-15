RuPaul & Longtime Partner Georges LeBar Secretly Marry After 23 Years Together!

RuPaul Charles and longtime partner Georges LeBar got married last January after twenty-three years as a couple!

The news was announced live on Hollywood Today Live earlier, when it was confirmed that they wed on the anniversary of the day they met.

Georges owns a 60,000 acre ranch in Wyoming and South Dakota. The couple have been notoriously very private over the years about their love lives.

Watch the video of RuPaul making the big announcement below!

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news.