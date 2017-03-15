Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 3:27 pm

RuPaul & Longtime Partner Georges LeBar Secretly Marry After 23 Years Together!

RuPaul & Longtime Partner Georges LeBar Secretly Marry After 23 Years Together!

RuPaul Charles and longtime partner Georges LeBar got married last January after twenty-three years as a couple!

The news was announced live on Hollywood Today Live earlier, when it was confirmed that they wed on the anniversary of the day they met.

Georges owns a 60,000 acre ranch in Wyoming and South Dakota. The couple have been notoriously very private over the years about their love lives.

Watch the video of RuPaul making the big announcement below!

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Georges LeBar, RuPaul, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here