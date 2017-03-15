Singer Fletcher's 'Wasted Youth' Video is For Fearless Females

Check out the latest music video from the talented up-and-coming singer Fletcher!

The N.J. native (real name Cari Fletcher) landed on Spotify’s 2016 Spotlight list with her debut EP Finding Fletcher, and just recently dropped the video for her song “Wasted Youth.”

“I think that ‘Wasted Youth’ is my favorite song off the EP because Finding Fletcher was all about my finding myself both as an artist and as a young woman,” she told JustJared.com about the track. “I feel like with this song I acknowledged that youth isn’t forever, love is definitely not forever…but memories are. We should live in the moment, always. When making this video with my friend Ryan Hutchins, I wanted to capture that message and that feeling. In a way this video represents the nostalgia of the now.”

Fletcher added, “I’m overwhelmed by the response on this one already. Not only has this been a professional breakthrough for me, but a personal one. It was really special for me to release this for International Woman’s Day for all the fearless females out there.”

Watch Fletcher‘s “Wasted Youth” video below.



Fletcher “Wasted Youth” Music Video