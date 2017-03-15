'Star' Cast Celebrate Season Two Renewl With Music Concert!

Fox’s new series Star has is coming back for a second season!

In celebration, the cast of the hit show – Ryan Destiny, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Darius McCrary and Quincy Brown – attended Honda Stage’s The Music of FOX’s Star Concert at the iHeartRadio Theater on Tuesday (March 14) in Burbank, Calif.

Star is an emotionally powerful drama that follows three talented singers – Jude, Ryan and Brittany – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start, with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cut-throat music business.

Also in attendance was Instagram star Caroline Vreeland.



‘Star’ Cast – Man (Music Video)