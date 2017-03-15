Top Stories
Wed, 15 March 2017 at 6:15 pm

'Survivor' 2017 Preview: Game Changers Drop Their Buffs

'Survivor' 2017 Preview: Game Changers Drop Their Buffs

We’re only one week into Survivor and we’re already getting a tribe swap!

In a new preview for Game Changers season 34, the castaways arrive to the challenge where host Jeff Probst delivers his famous line “Drop your buffs.”

The players then proceed to draw new buffs to form brand new tribes.

“I hope I’m on the right side with the strongest people,” Sandra says in a confessional.

Watch below to also get a glimpse at the contestants reacting to Tony‘s vote-off.

Survivor airs TONIGHT, March 15 @ 8PM on CBS.


Survivor: Game Changers Tribe Swap Preview
