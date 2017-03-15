'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers' Tonight?

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The third player was voted out during tonight’s (March 15) episode of Survivor: Game Changers season 34!

The episode kicked off with a tribe swap were they drew new buffs and created three tribes out of two.

The Mana tribe lost the immunity challenge. Caleb and Hali‘s names were on the chopping block, but Tai was pushing to keep his pal Caleb.

Meanwhile, Troyzan found an immunity idol at the challenge.

So who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Game Changers…