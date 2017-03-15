Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 8:53 pm

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers' Tonight?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers' Tonight?

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The third player was voted out during tonight’s (March 15) episode of Survivor: Game Changers season 34!

The episode kicked off with a tribe swap were they drew new buffs and created three tribes out of two.

The Mana tribe lost the immunity challenge. Caleb and Hali‘s names were on the chopping block, but Tai was pushing to keep his pal Caleb.

Meanwhile, Troyzan found an immunity idol at the challenge.

So who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Game Changers…

Caleb Goes Home!
Just Jared on Facebook
survivor season 24 game changers 01
survivor season 24 game changers 02
survivor season 24 game changers 03
survivor season 24 game changers 04
survivor season 24 game changers 05
survivor season 24 game changers 06
survivor season 24 game changers 07
survivor season 24 game changers 08
survivor season 24 game changers 09
survivor season 24 game changers 10
survivor season 24 game changers 11
survivor season 24 game changers 12
survivor season 24 game changers 13
survivor season 24 game changers 14
survivor season 24 game changers 15
survivor season 24 game changers 16
survivor season 24 game changers 17
survivor season 24 game changers 18
survivor season 24 game changers 19
survivor season 24 game changers 20

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Survivor, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here