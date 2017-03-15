'The Amazing Race' 2017 - Meet the 22 Contestants!

Top Stories
The cast for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race has been revealed!

This season, there are 22 contestants who will be randomly paired together to compete in the race around the world. The contestants will not know who they are paired with until the start of the race.

When they arrive, the 22 contestants will have to compete in a challenge that will determine the order for picking a teammate, based on nothing but first impressions.

This year’s race will span 9 countries, 17 cities and 36,000 miles.

Tune in to see the premiere on Thursday, March 30 at 10pm EST on CBS!

Click through the gallery below to meet the contestants…
Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS
