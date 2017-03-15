'The Bachelor' Nick Viall's Engagement Ring to Vanessa is Same One Robby Picked Out for JoJo!

If you thought Nick Viall‘s engagement ring to fiance Vanessa Grimaldi on The Bachelor looked familiar, that’s because you’ve probably seen it before.

In fact, fans noticed that the Neil Lane 3.75 carat sparkler is actually the same one Robby Hayes picked out for The Bachelorette‘s JoJo Fletcher last season.

She ultimately accepted Jordan Rodgers‘ proposal, so the ring made it’s way back around in the pool of choices for Nick.

“I bring six rings and over the years, over the 9 years, some are the same, some have changed settings or are re-designed, and some are totally new,” desisgner Neil told People. “The most important thing is for a ring to speak to the particular man and to the woman he is in love with. If a ring doesn’t speak to one person, then it wasn’t meant to be. If that particular ring wasn’t meant to find a home with JoJo, but rather spoke to Nick and Vanessa, then that’s the way it should be. It’s found its home.”