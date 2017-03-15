Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 12:59 pm

The Bachelor's Raven Gates Dishes On What Happened in Fantasy Suite with Nick Viall

Raven Gates is opening up about what went down in the Fantasy Suite with her ex Nick Viall, and why she decided to reveal that she had never had an orgasm before.

“I definitely knew I was going to tell him. I’m an open book, so I think honesty is the best policy — especially when it’s something I’m nervous about and if this is someone I was spending my life with,” Raven told People about revealing that she had never had an orgasm before. “We had to have those conversations, whether it’s embarrassing or if it’s uncomfortable. I wasn’t nervous about telling him, I pretty much had my mind made up that I was going to. I was nervous about the night in general and just the seriousness of it. But telling him that, I was not nervous. Just that day was nerve-wracking because it was so close to the end and it was a big night if that makes sense.”

Then, Raven spoke about what really happened in the Fantasy Suite (especially after the show aired a montage alluding to the fact that she and Nick were intimate and things went well…)

“Well, the thing about the show is they really capture those exciting moments and they make everything pretty true to what is happening,” Raven said. “So I think I don’t really have to say too much. I think the show pretty much captured it.”
Photos: ABC
