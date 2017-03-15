Top Stories
'The Good Fight' Renewed for Season Two

'The Good Fight' Renewed for Season Two

The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight, which airs on CBS All Access, has been given an early season two renewal!

“We’re only a few episodes into the first season and the reaction from CBS All Access subscribers and critics alike has been phenomenal,” Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive, said in a statement. “This series and its characters are just beginning and we can’t wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the amazing cast take ‘The Good Fight’ next.”

Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha star in the show.
