Wed, 15 March 2017 at 8:37 am

'This Is Us' Creator Teases That Season 2 Storyline We're All Thinking About

'This Is Us' Creator Teases That Season 2 Storyline We're All Thinking About

Some spoilers ahead! This is Us wrapped its first season last night with a dramatic episode – but many were expecting Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) to pass away in a drunk driving accident, which did not happen.

In fact, the episode ended with Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in a blowout fight.

The show’s creator spoke about Jack’s upcoming death and how it may not happen in a way we’re expecting.

“It’s multifaceted. As we’ll see the setup that Kate talked about, how she feels responsible for Jack’s death, it’s not that that isn’t true. It’s just that the timing of that is now we’re starting to brace the audience that it’s coming and they should be ready for it. But it’s not necessarily going to happen in a way that people may or may not be expecting,” Dan Fogelman told THR about what to expect from Jack’s death.

“I think by now, audiences have come to terms with the fact that Jack isn’t alive in the present day (even if they don’t like it). But perhaps the bigger question now is: What was the state of Jack and Rebecca’s marriage when he passed away? I can’t reveal where it’s all going, but I can say this: Jack and Rebecca have — their words — a love story for the ages. That does not end with one fight. Now I’m not saying they make it all the way back, but I think it’s safe to say that there is a journey ahead for them in the season to come,” he added to Deadline.
Photos: NBC
