'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 8:00 am

Victoria Beckham Looks Chic While Out in NYC Blizzard

Victoria Beckham isn’t going to let the snow keep her from dressing her best!

The 42-year-old designer was spotted outside of her hotel room in a turtleneck, skirt, and knee-high boots as she headed to a meeting during a blizzard on Tuesday morning (March 14) in New York City.

The day before, Victoria took to Instagram to share a super cute picture of herself with her 14-year-old son Romeo.

“Weekend of birthday celebrations with my babies x I love you @romeobeckham <3" Victoria captioned the below pic.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, AKM-GSI
