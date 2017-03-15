Victoria Beckham Looks Chic While Out in NYC Blizzard

Victoria Beckham isn’t going to let the snow keep her from dressing her best!

The 42-year-old designer was spotted outside of her hotel room in a turtleneck, skirt, and knee-high boots as she headed to a meeting during a blizzard on Tuesday morning (March 14) in New York City.

The day before, Victoria took to Instagram to share a super cute picture of herself with her 14-year-old son Romeo.

“Weekend of birthday celebrations with my babies x I love you @romeobeckham <3" Victoria captioned the below pic.