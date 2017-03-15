Top Stories
Wed, 15 March 2017 at 12:02 am

Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney Go Rock 'N Roll for Charity!

Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney Go Rock 'N Roll for Charity!

Victoria Justice and Reeve Carney couple up while attending the Rock ‘N Roll Fashion Show for Charity at Lucky Strike Live on Friday (March 10) in Hollywood.

The cute couple helped support a great cause as all proceeds from the event went to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Lucky Strike was transformed into a rocked out runway and a fashion show was put on while performers provided music to entertain the crowd.

The next day, Victoria took to her Instagram account to share a cute boomerang video of her dancing while wearing a “dancing is my cardio” shirt.
