Adriana Lima Kisses Baseball Player Matt Harvey on Romantic Date!

Adriana Lima has moved on from her relationship with football player Julian Edelman and it appears that she is now dating baseball player Matt Harvey!

The 35-year-old supermodel and the 27-year-old New York Mets pitcher were seen kissing during a romantic dinner date on Wednesday night (March 15) in Miami, Fla.

Adriana and Matt were seen dining at the River Yacht Club. “They could not keep their hands off each other as they laughed and groped each other like high school students,” an eyewitness told Page Six.

Matt isn’t the first baseball player who Adriana has dated. She was previously linked to Derek Jeter. She also isn’t the first supermodel he has dated as he was in a relationship with Anne V for eight months from 2013 to 2014.