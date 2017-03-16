Thu, 16 March 2017 at 1:35 am
Amy Schumer Facetimes Her Good Pal Dave Chappelle
Amy Schumer‘s day was brightened when she got a Facetime call from pal Dave Chappelle.
The 35-year-old comedian and actress shared a cute screenshot from their phone call and she is all smiles.
“This guy knows right when to give a gal a call. I love you Dave,” she captioned the Instagram photo, which you can see below.
Pictured: Amy steps out for the opening night of PATTI CAKE$ held at MOMA on Wednesday (March 15) in New York City.
Photos: Getty
