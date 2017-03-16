Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 1:35 am

Amy Schumer Facetimes Her Good Pal Dave Chappelle

Amy Schumer Facetimes Her Good Pal Dave Chappelle

Amy Schumer‘s day was brightened when she got a Facetime call from pal Dave Chappelle.

The 35-year-old comedian and actress shared a cute screenshot from their phone call and she is all smiles.

“This guy knows right when to give a gal a call. I love you Dave,” she captioned the Instagram photo, which you can see below.

Pictured: Amy steps out for the opening night of PATTI CAKE$ held at MOMA on Wednesday (March 15) in New York City.

A post shared by @amyschumer on

