Thu, 16 March 2017 at 5:39 pm

'Aquaman' Release Pushed Back, Takes 'Avatar 2' Date

'Aquaman' Release Pushed Back, Takes 'Avatar 2' Date

Jason Momoa‘s upcoming Aquaman movie has been pushed back two months.

The film was originally going to be released on October 5, 2018, but now it will get a holiday release on December 21, 2018. The date was originally supposed to be the release date for Avatar 2, but director James Cameron recently confirmed that the movie will not be ready by then.

Jason will appear as Aquaman in the upcoming Justice League movie, scheduled for release this November.

Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, and Patrick Wilson also will star in the standalone Aquaman film.
Photos: WENN
