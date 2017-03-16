Ashton Kutcher is Committed to Closing the Gender Gap

Ashton Kutcher recently pledged to help close the gender gap.

The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter where he expressed his desire to do more and not just say he’ll do more.

“#WomansDay2017 we have a long way to go to close the gender Gap. I am committed to push and will do much more. ACTIONS louder than words,” Ashton wrote.

Pictured: Ashton stays serious while out running errands solo on Wednesday afternoon (March 15) in Studio City, Calif.