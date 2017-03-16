'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action & Animated Versions Revealed!

The new live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is hitting theaters this weekend and we have details on the differences between 2017′s version and the 1991 animated film.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in the new version of the musical and if you have been following her interviews about the film, you definitely know that she has turned the role into a stronger and more independent young woman.

Some of the other obvious differences in the new film include a bunch of new songs that were added in and the fact that this version is live action!

Before you click through the slideshow, beware of spoilers as there are several new details from the film that are revealed in this post.

Click through the slideshow to find out lots of differences…