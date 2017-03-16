Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 2:00 pm

'Beauty and the Beast' Cast List - Meet the Voices of Mrs Potts, Lumière & More!

Next Slide »

'Beauty and the Beast' Cast List - Meet the Voices of Mrs Potts, Lumière & More!

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast live action movie is set to hit theaters at midnight and we could not be more excited!

We have the full voice cast list here for you to check out ahead of the midnight showings of the movie.

Beauty and the Beast is a live-action re-imagining of the classic Disney movie cartoon. The movie features quite the all-star cast with Emma Watson in the leading role as Belle, who is trapped in a magical castle by a scary beast with a curse upon him.

Click through the slideshow below to see the full cast of the Beauty and the Beast live action film…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Disney
Posted to: Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maya

    Evans will steal the movie.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here